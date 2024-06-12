Lok Sabha Elections 2024: KPCC chief Sudhakaran hints Rahul Gandhi will relinquish Wayanad seat

Wayanad: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran on Wednesday hinted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might relinquish the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.
Gandhi won both the Raebareli and Wayanad seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
At a public event organised here for Gandhi to thank his supporters, Sudhakaran hinted that the Wayanad MP would give up his seat here, saying, "We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad."
"Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him," he added .
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 12 June 2024, 10:26 IST