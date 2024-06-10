Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nation celebrates as PM Modi makes history with third term

BJP supporters celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.
Supporters hold a banner depicting Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his mother Heeraben Modi as they wait for the swearing-in-ceremony of the new Union government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
BJP workers celebrate during the swearing-in-ceremony of PM Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term in Ranchi.
People watch the live telecast of the swearing-in-ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, in Kolkata.
Supporters celebrate the swearing-in-ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, in Kanpur.
Supporters of HAM(S) celebrate the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, in Patna.
BJP supporters celebrate before the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, at Balurghat in South Dinajpur, West Bengal.
BJP supporters during celebrations ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, in Patna.
BJP supporters hold posters of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi as they offer milk to Ganga river, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, at Shitala Ghat, in Varanasi.
Published 10 June 2024, 05:58 IST