Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nation celebrates as PM Modi makes history with third term

Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister for a third term at a grand ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi on June 9. His supporters across the nation celebrated the day in a grand manner. Check out the pictures.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 05:58 IST
BJP supporters celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI

Supporters hold a banner depicting Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his mother Heeraben Modi as they wait for the swearing-in-ceremony of the new Union government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

BJP workers celebrate during the swearing-in-ceremony of PM Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term in Ranchi.

Credit: PTI

People watch the live telecast of the swearing-in-ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

Supporters celebrate the swearing-in-ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, in Kanpur.

Credit: PTI

Supporters of HAM(S) celebrate the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

BJP supporters celebrate before the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, at Balurghat in South Dinajpur, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI

BJP supporters during celebrations ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

BJP supporters hold posters of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi as they offer milk to Ganga river, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, at Shitala Ghat, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI

Published 10 June 2024, 05:58 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTrendingLok Sabha Elections 2024

