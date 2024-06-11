Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi urges supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from social media handles

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged his supporters to remove "Modi Ka Parivar" suffix from their social media handles, saying the election win of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has effectively conveyed the message it was meant to.

BJP members and his supporters in huge numbers had identified themselves on social media platforms as "Modi Ka Parivar" (Modi's family) in March following opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's barb at him for having no family of his own. The prime minister had retorted that the people of India are his family.