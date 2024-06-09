Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Transgender community members, sanitation workers, labourers to attend Modi's oath ceremony

New Delhi: People from the transgender community as well as sanitation workers and labourers, who were involved in the construction of the new parliament building, have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the new cabinet of ministers.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said people who participated in 'Mann ki baat' and those involved in Vikshit Bharat Abhiyan and the NaMo app have also been invited to the ceremony.

They gathered at Thakur's residence before proceeding to the ceremony.

BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar felicitated the transgender community members at his residence. Meanwhile, BJP MP and former Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat felicitated the sanitation workers.

"This is a part of Prime Minister Modi's call of 'sabka saath sabka vishwas and sabha prayas'. Including people from the transgender community in the ceremony is to enhance the inclusivity message of the PM," Kumar told media.

This is the first time that people from the transgender community are formally invited to the swearing-in ceremony. These participants have contributed to the empowerment of the transgender community, he said.