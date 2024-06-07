Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Trouble not just for BJP but for Congress too from allies

New Delhi: It is not just the BJP that will be facing pressure from its prominent partners, the main Opposition party Congress is also set to face troubles within the I.N.D.I.A. as resurgent allies in the running of the Opposition camp.

The initial signs emerged after the first I.N.D.I.A. meeting following Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday when Trinamool Congress appeared to indicate its intentions to form a ginger group within the bloc to push scouting for potential allies to overthrow the Modi government.

Corresponding with Congress’ improved performance Samajwadi Party (SP) has also increased its seats by seven-fold with its supremo Akhikesh Yadav returning to Lok Sabha, while NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray have shown their worth.

One of the issues that allies would be keenly watching is whether the Congress will continue to be accommodative as it did in seat sharing during Lok Sabha elections by restricting itself to fighting 328 seats.

With the party winning 99 seats, allies are not sure about Congress not flexing its muscles in the upcoming state polls as well as on the other platforms, including in Parliament. There are elections to be held in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi by early next year.

At the Wednesday meeting, it was “decided” to take “appropriate steps at appropriate time” to realise the “desire” of people to “not be governed” by Modi, but parties like Trinamool were not comfortable with the “waiting game”.

While Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee told the top Opposition leaders that three BJP MPs were in touch with his party, the overwhelming view in the meeting was against rushing into taking any steps to form an “alternative” government.

On Thursday, an undeterred Abhishek met Akhilesh and AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha in Delhi before flying to Mumbai to meet Thackeray, indicating that Trinamool is not going to be a “photocopy of someone else’s strategy”, as described by a senior Trinamool leader.

After fighting alone in West Bengal and winning 29, an improvement of seven from 2019, Trinamool does not want to give too much space to the Congress.

It is also to be seen how Akhilesh, who along with Congress Rahul Gandhi, steered the campaign in Uttar Pradesh, would concede at the national stage after increasing his seats from five to 37 and bringing the BJP below his party’s tally in the state.