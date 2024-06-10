Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Youngest ministers in Modi government 3.0

Narendra Modi took oath on Sunday, June 9 for a record third consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India.

The third term of the BJP-led NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a maximum of 31 cabinet ministers, including the prime minister himself, besides five Ministers of State (with Independent Charge) and 36 ministers of state.

As we now have the list of ministers, let us take a look at the youngest ones in Modi government 3.0.