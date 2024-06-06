Explained | What happens when jailed leaders win elections

Jailed leaders Amritpal Singh and Engineer Rashid, who contested the Lok Sabha elections as independents and won, now have a constitutional mandate despite being in prison.

Will they take oaths as MPs? What happens next? We explain.

What are the charges?

Two-time MLA and Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party founder Engineer Rashid, who contested from the Baramullah seat and won against former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has been jailed for the past five years. He was arrested in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), on allegations of money laundering linked to terror funding activities.

As for Amritpal Singh, the Waris Punjab De chief was arrested in 2023 under the National Security Act (NSA) after he went absconding amid a crackdown against his Sikh separatist unit. He has remained incarcerated in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh since.