JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow in Mandi

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, held a roadshow in the city to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Last Updated 29 March 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us

Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut kick started her Lok Sabha election campaign in her constituency, Mandi, today with a roadshow.

Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut kick started her Lok Sabha election campaign in her constituency, Mandi, today with a roadshow.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana hailed PM Modi and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans while asserting that BJP's main agenda is development.

Kangana hailed PM Modi and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans while asserting that BJP's main agenda is development.

Credit: PTI

Amidst the chants of "Jai Shri Ram", the BJP workers welcomed Ranaut by showering her with flowers and dancing to the beat of drums.

Amidst the chants of "Jai Shri Ram", the BJP workers welcomed Ranaut by showering her with flowers and dancing to the beat of drums.

Credit: PTI

Large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the four-time National Award winner.

Large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the four-time National Award winner.

Credit: PTI

This was Kangana's first public appearance in her constituency after getting the BJP ticket on March 24.

This was Kangana's first public appearance in her constituency after getting the BJP ticket on March 24.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 March 2024, 10:19 IST)
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsIndian PoliticsKangana Ranaut

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT