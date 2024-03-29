Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow in Mandi

Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut kick started her Lok Sabha election campaign in her constituency, Mandi, today with a roadshow.
Kangana hailed PM Modi and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans while asserting that BJP's main agenda is development.
Amidst the chants of "Jai Shri Ram", the BJP workers welcomed Ranaut by showering her with flowers and dancing to the beat of drums.
Large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the four-time National Award winner.
This was Kangana's first public appearance in her constituency after getting the BJP ticket on March 24.
(Published 29 March 2024, 10:19 IST)