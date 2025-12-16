Menu
Lok Sabha refers bill to set up higher education commission to joint committee of Parliament

While introducing the bill on Monday, the government said it would like the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill to be sent to a joint panel of both Houses.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 09:13 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 09:13 IST
