Home

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on construction of Ram temple

Initiating the discussion on 'the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala,' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Satya Pal Singh said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and not Hindus alone.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 07:17 IST

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Saturday took up a discussion on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya amid protest by the DMK members on an issue related to the fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

Initiating the discussion on "the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Satya Pal Singh said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and not Hindus alone.

He also accused the Congress of questioning the existence of Ram, evoking a sharp reaction from the opposition benches.

Singh said the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was historic. The former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer also underlined that the temple is not a "communal" issue as some people perceive it.

(Published 10 February 2024, 07:17 IST)
