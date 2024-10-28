Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Long-delayed Census likely to be initiated early next year

Sources say the government is trying to address the concerns of the Southern states on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.
Amrita Madhukalya
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 16:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 16:52 IST
India NewsIndian Politicscaste censusCensusCensus of India

Follow us on :

Follow Us