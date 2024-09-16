Home
'Look at your own record first': MEA slams Iran Supreme Leader's statement on Indian minorities

These are misinformed and unacceptable, MEA said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 17:02 IST

Comments

The MEA on Monday released a statement on what it termed as "unacceptable comments" made by the Supreme Leader of Iran on minorities in India.

"We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable. Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had posted on X, saying, "The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent with regard to our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah. We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place."

Published 16 September 2024, 17:02 IST
