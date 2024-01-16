Looking to create society where people live by religious principles: VHP chief Alok Kumar

"When I was told about the event 'Ram Mandir se Ram Rajya tak', I understood (Delhi BJP vice-president) Kapil Mishra is talking about his vision of the future after 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram." said the VHP chief. He further added, "We look forward to creating a society where people live by religious principles."

On the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony to be held at Ayodhya, Kumar said, "The promise of 'mandir wahi banayenge' has been fulfilled and with this, our battle for the temple has completed as well."