JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LS secretariat suspends 8 personnel for Parliament security breach: Report

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 07:12 IST

Follow Us

New Dehi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament, sources said on Thursday.

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons— Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 December 2023, 07:12 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentLok SabhaIndian Parliament

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT