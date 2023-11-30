LS Secretary General Utpal Singh gets one year extension

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh was on Thursday granted a further extension in tenure for one year, an official order said.

Singh, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, took over as the Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020. He was granted a two-year extension on November 30, 2021.

"The Speaker is pleased to extend the tenure of Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, IAS (retd), as Secretary General, Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat...in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary on the existing terms and conditions for a period of one year with effect from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024," the order said.