Madhya Pradesh CM, his deputies meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his two deputies Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the state will set new standards of development and progress under their leadership.

The BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after a landslide victory in the recently held assembly elections. The party picked Devda to replace four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Met Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri @DrMohanYadav51 and Deputy Chief Ministers Shri @rshuklabjp and Shri @JagdishDevdaBJP and extended good wishes. I hope that under the guidance of Modi ji and the leadership of all three of you, Madhya Pradesh will write a new chapter of public welfare by setting new standards of development and progress," Shah wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

Yadav said they discussed in detail with Shah development of Madhya Pradesh and various public welfare schemes.