10 cars gutted in fire at automobile workshop in Indore; no one hurt

Indore: At least 10 cars were gutted in a fire at an automobile workshop in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday morning, and no one was injured in the incident, an official from the fire brigade said.

The blaze broke out at an automobile workshop-cum-showroom near the Palasia square, where 55 vehicles were parked, assistant sub-inspector Sushil Dubey said.

As many as 10 cars were destroyed, but no one was injured in the incident, he said.

The firefighting operation lasted 10 hours, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.