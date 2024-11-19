Home
16 children fall sick after eating food at Anganwadi in Madhya Pradesh

The children complained of abdominal cramps and started vomiting after eating kheer puri at the rural child care centre in Gopalpura village.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 18:24 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 18:24 IST
