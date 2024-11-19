16 children fall sick after eating food at Anganwadi in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Jhabua (MP): A total of 16 children fell sick on Tuesday after eating food at an anganwadi in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, an official said.</p>.<p>The children complained of abdominal cramps and started vomiting after eating kheer puri at the rural child care centre in Gopalpura village.</p>.<p>"16 children fell ill after eating kheer-puri at Vasunia Faliya Anganwadi in Gopalpura. They started vomiting and complained of stomachache two hours after eating Kheer-puri and were taken to the hospital at 5 PM," said Kalyanpura Community Health Centre's medical officer Dr Mahendra Jharia.</p>.<p>Their health condition is being monitored, he said, adding that at least 5-6 children are more dehydrated.</p>