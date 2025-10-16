<p>Katni: A Dalit youth opposing illegal mining was allegedly beaten up and urinated upon by four persons in Katni district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on October 14 in Matwara village, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Bahoriband police station limits, he said.</p>.<p>"Ramanuj Pandey, Ram Bihari Pandey, Pawan Pandey and Satish Pandey allegedly assaulted and insulted Rajkumar Chaudhary. All five are residents of Matwara village. A case was registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act today. The four are on the run and efforts are on to nab them," said Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Deharia.</p>.<p>Chaudhary alleged Pawan Pandey, who is also the village sarpanch's son, urinated on him, subjected him to casteist slurs and threatened to kill him if he approached police.</p>.Dalit teen stripped, beaten, urinated upon at birthday party; kills self in UP.<p>Chaudhary claimed the accused were carrying out illegal mining near his farm, which he had opposed.</p>.<p>Incidentally, a similar incident in 2023 in Sidhi district, around 200 kilometres away from Katni, had hit national headlines and become a major issue during the assembly polls later that year.</p>.<p>In the incident in Sidhi, a tribal youth was urinated upon. </p>