Homeindiamadhya pradesh

4 lost life, 6 injured in 2 road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

An SUV rammed into a stationary truck near Belari, in Mandsaur and an SUV overturned on Bherunda-Gopalpur road in Sehore.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 07:27 IST

Bhopal: Four persons were killed and six others injured in two accidents in Mandsaur and Sehore districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

At around 6 am, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying members of a family rammed into a stationary truck near Belari on Delhi-Mumbai highway under Sitamau police station limits in Mandsaur, about 50 km from the district headquarters, sub-inspector Devendra Singh Panwar said.

Two women occupants of the SUV were killed and four other family members received injuries, he said.

The injured persons were being treated at the district hospital in Mandsaur, the official said.

In Sehore district, an SUV overturned on Bherunda-Gopalpur road at around 1 am, killing two persons and injuring as many others, Bherunda police station in-charge Girish Dubey said.

The injured persons were admitted to hospital, he said.

(Published 01 January 2024, 07:27 IST)
