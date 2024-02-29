'Abki baar 400 paar' slogan for Lok Sabha polls given by people, not BJP, says PM

He expressed confidence about the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has more than two dozen parties, winning more than 400 seats (out of total 543) in the Lok Sabha elections, a feat achieved only once in India's history - by the Congress under Rajiv Gandhi in 1984.

"One thing is being heard all over, abki baar 400 paar... abki baar 400 par (NDA winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats). It is happening for the first time that people have themselves given currency to such a slogan," the BJP stalwart asserted.

Modi maintained that people have shown immense faith in his guarantees.

"The BJP has not given this slogan (of NDA topping 400-seat mark), but it is the people of the county who have coined it. The people's immense faith in Modi ki guarantee was awesome. For us the aim is not to just form a government for the third time. In the third term, we will turn the country into the third-largest world economy (from 5th now). With this in mind, we are approaching the elections," he declared.

The PM highlighted that toy making was once India's forte, but a few years ago markets and homes were flooded with foreign-made toys, thanks to policies of the past Congress governments.

"The Congress governments have ruined traditional manufacturing power of the country. We had a big tradition of toy making, but the situation came to such a pass that till a few years ago markets and homes were flooded with foreign-made toys," he added.

Things improved only after BJP came to power at the Centre 10 years ago, the PM said. "We bolstered the traditional toy industry and helped Vishwakarma (artisans/craftspeople) families. Today, exports from foreign countries have slumped. We export more toys now than we import. The toy industry in Madhya Pradesh's Budhni has abundant opportunities," he added.