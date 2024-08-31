Amid setbacks, NTCA approves web series on Project Cheetah to 'showcase efforts to world'

"It is requested to grant permission to M/s Shen Films and Planting Productions for filming as per the terms and conditions and also ensure necessary support to the crew members during the documentation of Project Cheetah. Please also ensure that during the filming of cheetahs, the minimum number of crew members carry out their work under the supervision of officials/veterinarians in the bomas," Subharanjan Sen, the then CWLW of the state, said in a letter to the additional principal chief conservator of forests, Shivpuri, and the divisional forest officer, Mandsaur.