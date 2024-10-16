Boy forced to lick shoes, kicked in face in Madhya Pradesh; 4 booked

<p>Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly forcing a 17-year-old boy to lick the shoes of one of them and for kicking him in the face in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Chhatrasal Nagar locality of Chhatarpur city on Tuesday, he said.</p>.<p>"The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 296 (obscene act) and 115 (2) (causing hurt to any person) based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a Class 11 student, and his family," Civil Line police station in-charge Valmiki Choube said.</p>.Muslim boy slapping case: Uttar Pradesh court rejects teachers' anticipatory bail plea.<p>As per the complaint, the teenager was beaten up and made to lick the shoes of one of the accused, he said.</p>.<p>It was a fallout of some altercation that broke out between them during a procession taken out on the occasion of Dussehra, he said.</p>.<p>After the registration of the case, police have launched a search for the accused, Choube said.</p>.<p>The video of the incident shows the boy licking the shoes of the accused, who then kicks him in the face. </p>