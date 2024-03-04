BSP leader who fought 2023 Assembly polls shot dead in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly polls was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city on Monday night, police said.

Mahendra Gupta was shot in the head near a marriage garden on Sagar Road, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said. "Gupta died on the spot. The accused fled from the scene of crime," the SP said.