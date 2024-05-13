Congress objects to police security for ex-Indore nominee Akshay Bam despite arrest warrant

Indore: The Congress on Sunday objected to security being provided to former party nominee Akshay Kanti Bam in Indore despite a local court issuing an arrest warrant against him in an attempt to murder case.

Bam's move to withdraw his nomination papers from Indore seat at the last moment on April 29 pushed Congress out of the electoral contest. He joined the BJP.

BJP's sitting MP Shankar Lalwani is in the fray from this constituency, a BJP bastion.