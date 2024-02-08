Day after tragedy in MP's Harda, 41 firecracker shops sealed in Jabalpur district

Jabalpur: The administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Wednesday sealed 41 shops selling firecrackers for non-compliance with licence norms, a decision coming in the wake of the Harda tragedy, an official said.

An explosion and subsequent blaze at a firecracker factory in MP’s Harda district on Tuesday killed 11 people and injured more than 200 others.

Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena and Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh on Wednesday inspected manufacturing units, warehouses and shops of firecrackers and explosive materials located in the district.

The officials found 41 firecracker shops located in Kathunda area flouting licence conditions, the district administration said in a press release. Besides, the officials also found that these shops had not maintained records properly.