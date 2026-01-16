LIVE Maharashtra Civic Body Election Results LIVE UPDATES| All eyes on high-stakes BMC in Mumbai, counting to start at 10 am

Good morning readers, the counting of votes for the will start at 10 am today. Amid the controversy over use of Printing Auxiliary Display Units (PADU), MNS president Raj Thackeray accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of bias, claiming the entire administration was being misused by the ruling parties to secure victory in the polls.