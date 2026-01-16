Maharashtra Civic Body Election Results LIVE UPDATES| All eyes on high-stakes BMC in Mumbai, counting to start at 10 am
Good morning readers, the counting of votes for the will start at 10 am today. Amid the controversy over use of Printing Auxiliary Display Units (PADU), MNS president Raj Thackeray accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of bias, claiming the entire administration was being misused by the ruling parties to secure victory in the polls. Track all the live updates on vote counting here, only with DH!
Maharashtra civic elections results LIVE | Opposition cries foul over use of Printing Auxiliary Display Units
16:1715 Jan 2026
Maharashtra civic elections results LIVE | Raj Thackeray has conceded defeat in BMC polls, hence blaming SEC: BJP leader Shelar
16:1715 Jan 2026
Maharashtra civic elections results LIVE | BMC polls vote counting to commence at 10 am today
08:2916 Jan 2026
Maharashtra civic poll results LIVE | Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC confident of a Mahayuti win
VIDEO | Mumbai: On the BMC results to be announced today, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, “We are confident that the Mahayuti will lead the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. From the beginning, our focus has been on a development-driven agenda - housing, metro projects,… pic.twitter.com/18GYyMMZZx