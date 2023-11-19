Digvijaya Singh stages sit-in, demands immediate action in Rajnagar murder case

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh visited the house of the deceased to mourn his death on Saturday.

He demanded immediate action against accused Arvind Pateria and the other (20 persons) named in the FIR.

Accused Arvind Pateriya is a BJP candidate from the Rajnagar assembly seat.

Singh along with other senior party leaders, observed sit-in and demanded arrest of the accused persons besides compensation, including government job to kith and kin of the deceased.

The Congress party promised to adopt the burdened and bereaved family, said Singh.

The sit-in by Singh and others with the dead body of the deceased at Khajuraho police station was still going till the time the report was filed.

According to the FIR report, the complainant, Vikram Singh, along with other party workers, confronted Arvind Pateriya and his team near the Rane fall area.

There were complaints of alleged money being distributed to locals by Arvind and his team.

"So Vikram Singh had gone to stop alleged malpractices. On the way when two parties came face-to-face the abuses were shouted by frustrated Arvind Pateriya, who ordered to mow us down by speeding vehicles," said the complainant.

Accused Arvind was riding in a vehicle bearing registration no MP16CB0009 and another follow vehicle no was MP16CB2506.

"I rushed into my vehicle bearing registration no MP 16 MF 0050 to save life but Salman got hurt badly after being mowed down by the accused person, " said Vikram in the complaint.

The FIR under section 302, 307, 147, 149, 294 and 506 against Arvind and 20 others was registered in Khajuraho police station.

DIG Lilit Sakyawar said police are investigating the case and efforts are being made to normalize the situation there.

No arrest was made so far, added Sakyawar.