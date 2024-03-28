Ex-Bhind MP & BSP leader Ramlakhan Singh joins BJP

Bhopal: Former Lok Sabha member Ramlakhan Singh of the BSP, ex-Congress MLA Neelesh Awasthi, former legislator and Congressman Ajay Yadav, among others, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as the saffron outfit continued to induct leaders from rival parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Welcoming them in the ruling party at a function here, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the BJP's family was continuously growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You all have joined the party after being inspired by the BJP's ideology and policies of Modiji. I welcome you," he added.