<p>Indore: The daughter of Congress MLA and former Madhya Pradesh home minister Bala Bachchan and two others were killed after their speeding car collided with a truck near Indore in the early hours of Friday, police said, adding that preliminary investigations indicated the occupants were heavily intoxicated.</p><p>The accident occurred around 5 am near the Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass while the group was returning from a birthday party, Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam told PTI.</p><p>Prerna Bachchan, daughter of Bala Bachchan — a former state minister and sitting Congress MLA from Rajpur in Barwani district — and two men identified as Man Sandhu and Prakhar Kasliwal died on the spot, police said.</p><p>All three deceased were aged between 24 and 25 years, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.</p><p>Another woman travelling in the car, identified as Anishka Rathi, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, he added.</p><p>According to police, the group was returning after celebrating Kasliwal's birthday. "Preliminary investigations revealed that the car occupants were in a highly intoxicated condition. The vehicle was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control, leading to the collision with the truck," Markam said.</p><p>However, it was not immediately clear who was driving the car at the time of the accident. The truck driver has been taken into custody for questioning, police said.</p><p>Senior district administration and police officials visited the accident site. Congress leaders, including former chief minister Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, and former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma and Arun Yadav, expressed grief over the deaths.</p>