Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Ex-minister's daughter, 2 others killed in car crash near Indore; victims were 'intoxicated'

All three deceased were aged between 24 and 25 years, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsCar accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us