Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

FIR against man in Indore for 'offering' to enroll one lakh BJP members for money

The FIR was registered for cheating and defamation, said an official.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 20:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 20:28 IST
India NewsBJPCrimeMadhya PradeshIndoreTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us