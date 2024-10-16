FIR against man in Indore for 'offering' to enroll one lakh BJP members for money

<p>Indore: A First Information Report was registered against a man here on Tuesday for allegedly offering to enroll one lakh members for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for money, police said.</p>.<p>The BJP is carrying out a membership drive across the country.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered for cheating and defamation, said an official.</p>.<p>Nimesh Pathak, convener of the legal cell of the party's city unit, said in his complaint he received a call from a person who posed as a BJP worker and claimed that he could enroll up to one lakh members for a fee of Rs 5 per member.</p>.Probe can't be thwarted by quashing FIR if materials show prima facie case: Supreme Court.<p>He had details of beneficiaries of government schemes and local residents, the man allegedly told Pathak.</p>.<p>This was an attempt to commit a fraud in order to cause a major damage to the party's image, the complaint said.</p>.<p>Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told PTI that police were trying to ascertain the identity of the person who spoke to Pathak over phone.</p>