Four killed as truck collides with motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district

<p>Harda (MP): Four persons, two of them brothers, were killed after a truck collided with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The accident occurred on a road between the villages of Ura and Khidkiwala in the Timarni area, around 16 km from the district headquarters, on Friday night, an official said.</p>.<p>The victims, Gautam Kaushal (21), his brother Pritam (19), Junaid Khan (18) and Yashraj Mandlekar (19), were heading towards Harda city on a motorcycle, sub-divisional officer of police Akanjha Talaiya told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>A manure-laden truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler and overturned, he said, adding that the driver fled the scene.</p>.<p>Rajesh Kaushal, the uncle of the two deceased brothers, said the duo had headed to Harda city from Timarni for some work without informing their families.</p>.<p>An autopsy has been done, and the bodies will be handed over to the families, Dr Mohammad Irfan of the district hospital said. </p>