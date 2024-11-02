Home
Four killed as truck collides with motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district

A manure-laden truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler and overturned. The driver fled the scene.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 08:59 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 08:59 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshRoad accident

