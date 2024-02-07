Harda firecracker factory blast: Rescue operation over, investigation underway

Yadav also highlighted the directive given to doctors and paramedic teams in district hospitals to ensure proper medical care and treatment for the injured. Expressing his condolences, he remarked, "This unfortunate tragedy is regrettable, and I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those affected."

Within 31 hours of the incident, Superintendent of Police (Harda), Sanjeev Kumar Kanchan, was removed from his position and reassigned to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the accused individuals—Rajesh Agrawal, Somesh Agrawal, and Rafiq Khan, also known as Manni Patel—who were apprehended by police from Sarangpur in Rajgarh district, have been remanded to jail by order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. The police are currently interrogating them.

Divisional Commissioner of Narmadapuram, Dr Pawan Sharma, informed reporters that the rescue operation has concluded. Approximately 184 individuals were rescued, while 11 tragically lost their lives in the firecracker factory blast. Sharma mentioned that the debris was highly heated, requiring the use of 32 fire tenders to cool it down. The clearance of debris involved the efforts of over 1,000 rescue workers and more than two dozen Poclain machines.

Notably, two individuals had reportedly lost their lives in a blast at the same firecracker factory in 2015. In 2021, the court sentenced the factory owner, Rajesh Agrawal, and the landowner, Dinesh Sharma, to 10 years of imprisonment each. However, after their release on bail within two months, Rajesh Agrawal resumed operations under the supervision of the district administration. His influence extended to local residents, who engaged in business contracts with him. Evidence of gunpowder storage in nearby houses became apparent during the recent fire, with intermittent blasts audible from considerable distances.

Rajesh Agrawal possessed an explosive license for only 10 kg of gunpowder/explosives, yet unconfirmed reports indicate that truckloads of gunpowder were allegedly unloaded at his factory. It is alleged that low-intensity blasts occurred in 2017 and 2022, claiming the lives of 10 to 12 individuals each time. The accused reportedly obtained four licenses, including two from the central government for manufacturing and two from the state government for firecracker storage.