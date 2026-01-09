Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Indore collector draws flak for visiting RSS office; Congress calls him ‘BJP worker’

Collector Shivam Verma is 'working like a BJP worker', MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Thursday.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 04:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 04:06 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMadhya PradeshRSSIndore

Follow us on :

Follow Us