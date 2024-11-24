Home
Kailash Makwana to be new DGP of Madhya Pradesh

An order issued late Saturday night stated Makwana will replace incumbent DGP Sudhir Saxena, who is set to retire on November 30.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 06:27 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 06:27 IST
