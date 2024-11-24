Kailash Makwana to be new DGP of Madhya Pradesh

<p>Bhopal: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> government has appointed 1988 batch IPS officer Kailash Makwana as the state's next director general of police (DGP).</p>.<p>An order issued late Saturday night stated Makwana will replace incumbent DGP Sudhir Saxena, who is set to retire on November 30.</p>.Main accused in Delhi Police constable murder shot dead in Sangam Vihar.<p>Makwana is currently chairman of the MP Police Housing Corporation. He will take over as the new DGP of the state on December 1.</p>.<p>Saxena, the 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, became the DGP of Madhya Pradesh in March 2022. </p>