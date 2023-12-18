Lord Raja Ram marriage festival celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Orchha

Superintendent of Police Ankit Jaiswal said special security arrangements with the deployment of 500 police personnel were made to administer a large gathering of devotees on the occasion. It was a special occasion for devotees who throng the temple to witness the marriage function of Raja Ram Sarkar in Orchha every year. However, the dates are announced as per the Hindu calendar.

Keeping with the occasion, the town was decked up with attractive lights and flowers donning the temple to replicate a mini-Ayodhya. In Ayodhya, Lord Ram is pronounced and worshiped as ‘Ram Lala’ but in Orchha, he is Raja Ram Sarkar.

According to Hindu mythology, erstwhile queen Kuwari Ganesh, wife of King Madhukar Shah of Bundela dynasty, was instrumental in donning the idol of Lord Ram at Orchha.

She was a supreme devotee of Lord Ram while her husband worshipped lord Krishna. Lord Ram gave 'darshan' to Kuwari Ganesh and conditionally blessed her as he sought to be pronounced as ‘Raja Ram’ in Orchha. Since there can’t be two kings in one place, Bundela dynast Madhukar Shah relinquished his title thereafter.

The three-day marriage function was celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees who turned up in large numbers there. Approximately three lakh devotees took prasad during the community 'bhandara', SP Ankit said.

Eyewitness Ranjeet said on the first day of the marriage ceremony, Lord Ram's portrait as a groom is offered/applied oil and turmeric, and Ganesh puja is done according to Hindu customs. Then 'mandap', 'barat' procession, and other rituals are held during the marriage function.

According to Bundeli tradition, a grand feast is organised at the pavillion of Lord Raja Ram and his wedding procession tours the city. People accord a rousing welcome to the Lord at their homes.

The procession then goes to Janaki Temple where the marriage rituals of the Lord are completed. After all the rituals, the procession ends at Shri Ram Raja Temple.

This tradition is over 500 years old.