Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh HC bans burning of honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's effigy on Dussehra

A single bench of Justice Pranay Verma on Saturday held that such an act would be impermissible in a democratic country like India.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 09:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 09:39 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh High CourtDussehra

Follow us on :

Follow Us