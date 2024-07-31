Madhya Pradesh HC questions state & Union govt on delay in posting doctors for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sought response from both the Madhya Pradesh government and the Centre regarding the delay in allowing 15 medical officers, deputed from the Department of Health and Public Welfare to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, to assume their positions.

A division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf, raised concerns about the inadequate medical care provided to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Senior Counsel Naman Nagrath, representing the petitioner organisations, emphasized on the urgent need for these medical professionals to join the gas relief department. He highlighted that despite an order issued on June 27, 2024, to send doctors on deputation to fill numerous vacancies, five specialists and 15 medical officers had not been relieved by the health department.