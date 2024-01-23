Madhya Pradesh: SDM, tehsildar among 4 booked over assault on 2 men on road

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) along with a tehsildar and two others after a video purportedly showed two men being beaten up in his presence, apparently for overtaking his vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district.

The FIR has named SDM Amit Singh, tehsildar Vinod Kumar, SDM's driver Narendra Das Panika and Sandeep Singh, an assistant to tehsildar, police said.

Civil Line police post in-charge Amar Singh said that information was received on Monday evening through head constable Shishir Tripathi about a fight between three vehicle owners.

As per the information, two youths were beaten up and they were found in a critical condition, from where they were rushed to a hospital, he said. After recording the statements of the injured persons, a case was registered, he said.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention), he added.