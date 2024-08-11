Madhya Pradesh Tourism offers 50% discount in PM Shri Paryatan Air Service scheme from August 12-30

The PM Shri Paryatan Air Service was launched to improve access to the state's numerous tourist destinations, and it has been operating successfully since its inception. The 50 per cent discount is expected to make air travel more accessible and encourage more people to explore Madhya Pradesh's beauty during the festive season. This offer presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the bonds of Raksha Bandhan, honour the spirit of Independence Day, and enjoy the cultural festivities of Janmashtami with a memorable travel experience.

PM Shri Tourism Air Service Schedule from August:

Monday : Bhopal - Indore - Jabalpur - Rewa - Jabalpur - Indore - Bhopal

Tuesday : Bhopal - Jabalpur - Rewa - Singroli - Rewa - Jabalpur - Bhopal

Wednesday : Bhopal - Khajuraho - Rewa - Singroli - Rewa - Khajuraho - Bhopal

Thursday: Bhopal - Gwalior - Khajuraho - Rewa - Khajuraho - Gwalior - Bhopal

Saturday: Bhopal - Khajuraho - Rewa - Singroli - Rewa - Khajuraho - Bhopal

Sunday: Bhopal - Ujjain - Bhopal - Jabalpur - Ujjain - Bhopal

Earlier on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board recently organized a roadshow in Ahmedabad aimed at showcasing the state's rich tourism potential and attracting a larger number of visitors. The event highlighted the diverse cultural heritage, art, wildlife, and prominent tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh, while fostering collaboration with travel agents and tour operators from Gujarat. During the roadshow, discussions were held on the development of new tourism products and services, marketing strategies, and opportunities for mutual cooperation. The event was part of a broader effort to boost tourism across India by promoting Madhya Pradesh’s unique offerings.

Tourism, Culture, Religious Trust, and Endowments Department Minister Dharmendra Lodhi emphasized the importance of promoting Madhya Pradesh’s magnificent tourist spots across the country. He noted that similar roadshows are being organized in various cities to enhance the visibility of Madhya Pradesh as a prime tourist destination.

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, highlighted the state’s commitment to improving infrastructure, creating local employment, and protecting the environment under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. The Ahmedabad roadshow offered a vivid presentation of Madhya Pradesh's diversity, with a special focus on its cultural heritage, traditional arts, and wildlife sanctuaries. Key tourist sites such as the historical temples of Khajuraho, the stupas of Sanchi, the natural beauty of Pachmarhi, and the famous Tiger Reserves of Kanha and Bandhavgarh were prominently featured.