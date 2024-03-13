Make Hema Malini brand ambassador of postal department to attract more investment, suggests Madhya Pradesh minister

"Why I took the name of Hema Malini? She is the epitome of Indian culture, civilisation and values. She did not do a role in any such film in which viewers had to hide their face," the minister said.

Shah lauded the postal department for its services, saying that its investment and saving schemes provide better interest than banks, but are lagging behind due to poor publicity.

"She (Hema Malini) became an MP 3-4 times, but you (postal department officials) are not making her your brand ambassador. I am a fan of Hema Malini...We will withdraw all the money of the poor and pension accounts from the banks and deposit it in the post office," Shah said.