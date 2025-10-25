Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra bus fire accident: Driver escaped through passenger door

Police had registered the case at the Ulindakonda police station under sections 125 (a) (endangering human life) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of BNS Act.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 10:20 IST
India NewsFire AccidentAndhra PradeshKurnoolBus accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us