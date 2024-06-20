Man along with two daughters charred to death at their house in Gwalior

Soon after getting information, the fire brigade personnel from the local body as well as the nearby Air Force station squad rushed to the spot. They managed to enter the house by breaking its wall and tried to rescue those trapped inside. However, the father-daughters trio was already dead, he said.

The fire was brought under control by the firefighters after more than two hours of efforts, during which several water tankers were used, Yadav said.

Gupta's elder brother, Suresh Gupta, said that he reached the spot soon after being alerted, but was unable to save his brother and two nieces due to the severity of the fire.