Man 'attacked' during Milad-un-Nabi procession in Mandsaur; cops say situation peaceful

"We are recording his statement," he said without disclosing further details. The situation was under control and peaceful in the city, the SP informed and requested people to shun uploading photos and videos on social media platforms without verifying their authenticity.

State BJP spokesman Yashpal Singh Sisodia, a former MLA from Mandsaur, claimed the situation turned tense due to stone pelting during the procession when it reached near Nehru Bus Stand.

It caused a stampede-like situation and forced businessmen in the area to down shutters of their shops and commercial establishments, he told reporters.

The BJP leader asked authorities to ensure peace and tranquillity in Mandsaur. Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Mahammad.