Man dives into dam water for reel shooting, missing in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Guna: A 20-year-old man went missing when he jumped into the water in a dam for the shooting of a social media reel in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh"> Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Guna district on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 5 pm at Gopisagar Dam in Ruthiyai area, some 20 km from the district headquarters, an official said.</p>.<p>Dharnawada police station in-charge Prabhat Katare said Deepesh Lodha handed over his mobile phone to his friend Raj to shoot a reel as he dived into the water near the sluice gate of the reservoir, he said.</p>.<p>Lodha also told his friend that he knew swimming, the police official said.</p>.<p>However, the young man started drowning, prompting his friend to seek the help of the people in the vicinity, the official said.</p>.<p>After being alerted, police informed the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), which launched a search to trace Lodha, the official said.</p>.<p>Phool Singh Banjara, a farmer, said his children alerted him that someone was in trouble in the dam. By the time he reached, Lodha was drowning and soon went missing, he said. </p>