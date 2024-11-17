Home
Man dives into dam water for reel shooting, missing in Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred around 5 pm at Gopisagar Dam in Ruthiyai area, some 20 km from the district headquarters, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 17:00 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 17:00 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshDrowning

