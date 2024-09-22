Military special train halted after 10 ‘harmless’ detonators go off on track in Madhya Pradesh; probe on

Khandwa: Ten detonators, which the railways terms “harmless”, recently went off on tracks in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, prompting the authorities to briefly halt a “military special train”, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Wednesday near Sagphata between Nepanagar and Khandwa stations of Bhusawal division. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is probing it, Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila told PTI.

The detonators that went off had been given by the railways and they are used as part of regular operations, he said.