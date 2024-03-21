MP Congress exodus continues, BJP says 400 functionaries from Chhindwara have joined party

Bhopal: The BJP on Thursday said that as many as 400 Congress functionaries from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh joined the ruling party on Thursday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

These include Ajay Saxena, son of Deepak Saxena, a four time MLA from Chhindwara who is considered close to senior Congressman Kamal Nath, and Balram Patel, who claims to be distant relative of the grand old party's state unit chief Jitu Patwari.

Chhindwara is the stronghold of Nath and the only seat the Congress won in MP, which has 29 seats, in the 2019 general elections.