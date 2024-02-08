MP firecracker factory blast: Now-transferred official's action was stayed despite safety violation, claims report

Eleven people lost their lives in a blast and subsequent fire at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda -- a tragedy that might have been prevented if the findings of a 2022 inspection had not been overruled.

According to a NDTV report, the inspection had revealed several issues including huge stockpiles of explosives kept in improper conditions, absence of approved maps/drawings of the factory -- all in violation of the Explosives Act provisions.

Based on the findings, District Collector Rishi Garg -- who was on Wednesday transferred along with Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kanchan -- had immediately swung into action by suspending the factory's licence and ordering all activities be stopped in 2022.

However the factory owners -- apprehended on Tuesday -- managed to get the collector's orders stayed using their political influence.