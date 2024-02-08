MP firecracker factory blast: Now-transferred official's action was stayed despite safety violation, claims report

Eleven people lost their lives in a blast and subsequent fire at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda -- a tragedy that might have been prevented if the findings of a 2022 inspection had not been overruled.
According to a NDTV report, the inspection had revealed several issues including huge stockpiles of explosives kept in improper conditions, absence of approved maps/drawings of the factory -- all in violation of the Explosives Act provisions.
Based on the findings, District Collector Rishi Garg -- who was on Wednesday transferred along with Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kanchan -- had immediately swung into action by suspending the factory's licence and ordering all activities be stopped in 2022.
However the factory owners -- apprehended on Tuesday -- managed to get the collector's orders stayed using their political influence.
A previous round of inspection held in 2015 had found the factory operating without a licence and safety measures like fire extinguishers, the publication further reported. The assistant director of industrial health and safety had also registered a complaint against the factory owners for multiple violations, NDTV said.
In 2017, the factory faced another crackdown and was sealed following lapses. However, operations resumed in 2018 after the licence was renewed.
Despite a blast in 2021, the factory's operations continued after its license was renewed the following year.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asserted his government will take stern action against those responsible for the tragedy.
The government has also constituted a three-member committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Dubey to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.
Over 100 people were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, while two were missing, officials said on Wednesday.
(With PTI inputs)