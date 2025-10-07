Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP government to bear treatment costs for children affected by contaminated cough syrup

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday directed the authorities to ensure that the administration bears the entire cost of treatment of these children, the official said.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 10:53 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshCough Syruptreatment

Follow us on :

Follow Us