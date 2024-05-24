MP High Court adjourns hearing on pre-arrest bail plea of ex-Congress leader Akshay Kanti Bam

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday adjourned till May 29 an anticipatory bail plea filed by Akshay Kanti Bam, who withdrew as Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha seat at the last moment, in an attempt to murder case.

Justice Prem Narayan Singh of the Indore bench of the HC scheduled the hearing on the pre-arrest pleas filed by Bam and his father to next Wednesday.

The sessions court here on May 10 issued arrest warrants against Bam (46), who is now with the ruling BJP, and his father Kantilal (75), and police have said that they are searching for the duo.